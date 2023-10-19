Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $201.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

