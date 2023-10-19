Strs Ohio Has $11.98 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

