Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,284. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

