Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 102,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,201.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $69,143. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYRN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 4,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James lowered Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

