Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,689. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

