Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.49% of Daktronics worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,967.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $333,634. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAKT. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 23,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

