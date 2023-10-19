Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 43,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,406. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

