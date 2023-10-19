Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 43,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,406. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

