Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $1.59 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

ULTA traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.56. 43,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.98 and its 200 day moving average is $456.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.84 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

