Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $439,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.47. 171,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,928. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

