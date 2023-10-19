Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.55 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,683 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,539,000 after buying an additional 626,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,420 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 529.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 373,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 7,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

