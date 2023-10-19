iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,866 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,192. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.