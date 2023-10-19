Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,637,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 73,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,391. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

