Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.28. 266,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,626. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

