Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMVM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,394.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,808. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $178 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.
Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
