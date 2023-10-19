Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after buying an additional 550,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,413,000 after buying an additional 594,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

