Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 848,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

