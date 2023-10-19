Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,663,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

