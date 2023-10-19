Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

HP traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 220,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,331. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

