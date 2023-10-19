Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,905. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

