Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,891 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $83.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

