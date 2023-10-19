NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.