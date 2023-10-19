iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,057 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 634.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $468.75. 169,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

