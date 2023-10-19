APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in APA were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,746. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

