Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $28,465.52 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $555.60 billion and $11.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,465.52 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00803521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00153115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,518,200 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.