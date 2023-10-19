Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $28,465.52 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $555.60 billion and $11.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,465.52 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00803521 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00153115 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013349 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,518,200 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.