Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OLK opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.77 and a beta of 0.83. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

