Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 844,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Dover has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

