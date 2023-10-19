Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $180,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 623,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

