LPL Financial LLC Has $168.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 14.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $168,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,842,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 69,175 shares during the period.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
SDVY stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
