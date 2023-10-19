LPL Financial LLC Has $168.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 14.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $168,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,842,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 69,175 shares during the period.

SDVY stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

