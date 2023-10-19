7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.14 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and $7.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00006970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98364678 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

