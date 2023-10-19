Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted by Zacks Research

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

