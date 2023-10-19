Spinnaker Trust Has $1.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,316,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

