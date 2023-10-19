Spinnaker Trust Has $1.46 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $259.40 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $217.70 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day moving average of $261.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

