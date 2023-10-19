Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $101,000 in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of HUMA opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 602,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $2,042,281.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,767,964.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,799,596 shares of company stock valued at $11,938,837 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

