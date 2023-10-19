Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Position Cut by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,848 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Precision BioSciences worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 517,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,494 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 365,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of DTIL opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 163.24% and a negative net margin of 192.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTIL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

