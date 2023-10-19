Spinnaker Trust Acquires 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

