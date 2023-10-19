Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 77,848 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,848 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 235.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 163.24% and a negative net margin of 192.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Further Reading

