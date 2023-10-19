Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

