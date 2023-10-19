Spinnaker Trust Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $215.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

