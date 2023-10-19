Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

