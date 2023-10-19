Spinnaker Trust Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $150.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.