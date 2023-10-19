Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221,134 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $152,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,214,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6,383.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 792,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 780,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 696,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,673,000 after acquiring an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $28.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

