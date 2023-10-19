Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Shares of SLB opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

