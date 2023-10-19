The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

