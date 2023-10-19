Spinnaker Trust Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,360,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 472,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

