Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams Companies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.