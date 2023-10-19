Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Increases By 6.9%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 720,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

