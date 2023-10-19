fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 48,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

