Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 58000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

