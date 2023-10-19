SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.35 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -45.39%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

