Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 637.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,544,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

